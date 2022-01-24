5 arrested on drug charges in Limestone County

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Five people were arrested on drug charges after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a home in Elkmont.

According to deputies with LCSO, a search warrant was executed in the 23000 block of Norman Lane after a lengthy investigation. Approximately one-half pounds of meth was seized and five people were arrested. Two warrants were also issued following the search warrant.

The LCSO Narcotics Unit was assisted by the LCSO Special Response Team, ALEA’s Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and the City of Huntsville Police Department’s Counterdrug Team STAC.

Deputies say the following people were arrested and charged:

Andrew Joseph Darmer, 46, of Elkmont: charged with drug trafficking and is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center. Darmer’s bond has been set at $500,000.

Ashley Breanne Darmer, 30, of Elkmont: charged with first-degree hindering prosecution. Released from the Limestone County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Jessica Lynn Thompson, 25, of Athens: charged with drug trafficking. Released from the Limestone County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Jeffery Darrell Black, 56, of Elkmont: charged with first-degree hindering prosecution. Black is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Jordan Thomas Sneath, 27, of Huntsville: charged with first-degree hindering prosecution. Released from the Limestone County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Warrant issued for Joni Leah Smith, 45, of Toney, for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Warrant issued for Cassondra Gayle Ritchie, 31, of Athens, for first-degree hindering prosecution.

5 arrest; 2 warrants issued following drug investigation in Elkmont (Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

“Our goal is to make Limestone County a safer place and this starts with proactive police work. Thank you to our local partners, that aided during this operation, which resulted in removing this dangerous drug from our community,” said Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin.

If you know the whereabouts of Smith and Ritche you are asked to contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.