Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

5 arrested on drug charges in Limestone County

Drugs seized from home in Elkmont
Drugs seized from home in Elkmont(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Five people were arrested on drug charges after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a home in Elkmont.

According to deputies with LCSO, a search warrant was executed in the 23000 block of Norman Lane after a lengthy investigation. Approximately one-half pounds of meth was seized and five people were arrested. Two warrants were also issued following the search warrant.

The LCSO Narcotics Unit was assisted by the LCSO Special Response Team, ALEA’s Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and the City of Huntsville Police Department’s Counterdrug Team STAC.

Deputies say the following people were arrested and charged:

  • Andrew Joseph Darmer, 46, of Elkmont: charged with drug trafficking and is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center. Darmer’s bond has been set at $500,000.
  • Ashley Breanne Darmer, 30, of Elkmont: charged with first-degree hindering prosecution. Released from the Limestone County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.
  • Jessica Lynn Thompson, 25, of Athens: charged with drug trafficking. Released from the Limestone County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.
  • Jeffery Darrell Black, 56, of Elkmont: charged with first-degree hindering prosecution. Black is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.
  • Jordan Thomas Sneath, 27, of Huntsville: charged with first-degree hindering prosecution. Released from the Limestone County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.
  • Warrant issued for Joni Leah Smith, 45, of Toney, for Possession of a Controlled Substance. 
  • Warrant issued for Cassondra Gayle Ritchie, 31, of Athens, for first-degree hindering prosecution. 
5 arrest; 2 warrants issued following drug investigation in Elkmont
5 arrest; 2 warrants issued following drug investigation in Elkmont(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Our goal is to make Limestone County a safer place and this starts with proactive police work. Thank you to our local partners, that aided during this operation, which resulted in removing this dangerous drug from our community,” said Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin.

If you know the whereabouts of Smith and Ritche you are asked to contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police say it arrested Juan Laws after two people were shot in Huntsville early...
Man arrested after shooting leaves two injured
Three arrested during Muscle Shoals shooting investigation
Lieutenant Kevin Pounders
Hanceville Police Lieutenant dies after suffering stroke
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
The Madison Police Department is asking the public for its help in identifying a man they say...
Police searching for alleged robbery suspect

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weather 10-day
Another cold blast coming overnight
Kayla Island was arrested on Jan. 21, in Mississippi and extradited to Athens.
Mississippi woman arrested on theft of property charge in Limestone County
Huntsville residential construction
Huntsville City crews making road improvements in Huntsville neighborhoods
Officer injured in shooting in Priceville
One officer injured in shooting in Priceville