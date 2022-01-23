Unemployment rate drops to 2.9% in the Shoals

THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - The unemployment rate in the Shoals dropped to a low 2.9% in December, according to our news partners at the Times Daily. This marked an entire year with unemployment below 4%.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics provides online data for monthly unemployment rates dating back to 1990 and there has never been a year during the 31-year span when the Shoals accomplished this.

The rate is just below the November rate of 3% and the rate for the year before of 3.1%, according to data collected by our news partners.

The December rate represents 1,882 unemployed residents in the Shoals Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force. That is down from 1,980 in November and 2,043 from the year before.

If you would like to read more about this story you can head to our news partners website here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.