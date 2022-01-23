Deals
Montgomery mayor confirms he has COVID

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed delivered his annual State of the City address on Jan, 12, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed delivered his annual State of the City address on Jan, 12, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has tested positive for COVID-19.

Reed said in a tweet Saturday that he learned he tested positive for the virus after returning home from a business trip.

“I was surprised to learn that I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday after returning home from a business trip,” Reed tweeted.

The mayor said he is fully vaccinated and has gotten a booster shot. His symptoms are mild.

Reed added that he will be isolating for the next week, staying engaged in city matters.

Alabama has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Alabama Department of Public Health’s data dashboard showed 1,147,194 total positive COVID-19 cases since March 2020. In the last seven days, 126,099 people have been tested and 56,734 positive cases have been reported. The current positivity rate is 45%.

According to Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, the omicron variant is the most contagious of the variants we have seen during the pandemic.

“The omicron variant is not the same virus we had last summer or two years ago,” he said.

Harris said people must take the additional steps necessary to limit their exposure. He also stressed the importance of getting the vaccine.

