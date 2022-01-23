Deals
Hanceville Police Lieutenant dies after suffering stroke

Lieutenant Kevin Pounders
Lieutenant Kevin Pounders(Hanceville Police Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Hanceville Police Department confirm to WBRC that Lieutenant Kevin Pounders died Sunday morning.

Police Chief Bob Long says Lt. Pounders suffered a stroke on Saturday night. Lt. Pounders had been working in law enforcement for nearly 24 years. He had been hospitalized with COVID and had been placed on a ventilator.

Out thoughts and prayers are with Pounders family and friends, as well as the Hanceville Police Department.

