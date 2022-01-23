County EMA seeking FEMA funds for generators

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) -The recent risk of ice and snow in the Shoals has put a spotlight on a possible problem for the Colbert County Road Department and other departments within the county, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

When ice and snow cause traffic problems, their trucks need fuel to operate. However, if the power goes out, there’s no fuel to be had because the pumps aren’t operational, county engineer Jeremy Robison said. An outage also impacts the road and water department building, their shop, the radio tower and the fueling system.

A possible solution to this problem is preparing letters of intent required to apply for grant money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that will allow it to purchase three generators, according to Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith.

Robison said a natural gas generator could be permanently installed at the road department, which is located on Alabama Highway 20 and 157.

The second generator would be installed at the new EMA building and a third would be reserved for the new county jail building, which is also on the TVA Reservation.

If you would like to read more about this story you can head to the Times Daily's website here.

