Cool but not as cold today... sunny too

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Sunday! Dress warmly this morning because temperatures are once again very cold across the area.

Temperatures dropped into the lower 20s across the Tennessee Valley last night which has produced a heavy frost in most areas. The good news is that we will warm up into the upper 40s to low 50s today due to abundant sunshine across the region. Wind in the afternoon will increase to around 10-15 MPH out of the southwest today.

Tonight, low temperatures will once again be cold with mid to upper 20s expected across most of the Tennessee Valley. On Monday, temperatures will be back to average with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 50s. Clouds move in on Monday night ahead of a cold front which will keep low temperatures in the mid 30s.

Tuesday will be our next best chance of seeing any rain whatsoever, isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon with cool highs in the upper 40s. Colder air will settle in for the rest of the work week with temps remaining 10-15 degrees below average.

