2 injured in Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are injured after a shooting occurred early Sunday morning near Goodyear Auto Service in downtown Huntsville.

Huntsville police say they received a shots fired call around 1:47a.m. Several officers then responded to Clinton Avenue East. When they got to the scene, they found two victims.

Authorities say the victims were taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

