2 injured in Huntsville shooting
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are injured after a shooting occurred early Sunday morning near Goodyear Auto Service in downtown Huntsville.
Huntsville police say they received a shots fired call around 1:47a.m. Several officers then responded to Clinton Avenue East. When they got to the scene, they found two victims.
Authorities say the victims were taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.