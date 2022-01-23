Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

2 injured in Huntsville shooting

By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are injured after a shooting occurred early Sunday morning near Goodyear Auto Service in downtown Huntsville.

Huntsville police say they received a shots fired call around 1:47a.m. Several officers then responded to Clinton Avenue East. When they got to the scene, they found two victims.

Authorities say the victims were taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community if they have any information on...
Sheriff’s office search for alleged church vandalism suspects
The Madison Police Department is asking the public for its help in identifying a man they say...
Police searching for alleged robbery suspect
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife...
Rescued mystery animal baffles experts

Latest News

Two injured in overnight shooting
Two injured in overnight shooting
National Pie Day!
National Pie Day!
Madison City Schools logo
Madison City Schools parent wants district to go virtual; superintendent responds
The Madison Police Department is asking the public for its help in identifying a man they say...
Police searching for alleged robbery suspect