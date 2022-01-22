Sheriff’s office search for alleged church vandalism suspects

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community if they have any information on who vandalized a local church.

LCSO says deputies and investigators responded to a call at New Antioch Church on County Road 217 Friday. They discovered the church had been broken into and vandalized, sustaining several thousand dollars of damage, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in finding out who vandalized a local church (WAFF)

The sheriff’s office says the alleged vandals broke windows, TVs, copy machines, audio/video equipment, overturned bookshelves and damaged furniture.

Deputies say the alleged suspects face several charges.

If you have any information please contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 974-9291.

