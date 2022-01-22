Scottsboro furniture store continues to see supply delays during pandemic

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Have you tried to order furniture lately and wondered why it could take months or even a year to receive your items?

Well, that’s because there is still a supply chain shortage because of COVID.

Akins Furniture, located in Scottsboro, has been servicing customers in North Alabama for more than 100 years.

Like many other stores, website manager Sonya Blizzard said for the first time, they have had to warn customers about extensive delivery delays due to the pandemic and inflation.

“It’s kind of been a nightmare in some ways. What used to be a 6 to 8 week wait time on most furniture supplies has bow increased to 20 plus weeks, and some things are going on to be about a year before our orders are coming in,” said Blizzard.

Blizzard said the delays are caused by a combination of things, including not having workers, overseas shipping delays, shipping price increases, and covid.

To help keep customers happy, Blizzard said they have had to issue refunds which have impacted their business.

But she said they have been able to make up the losses thanks to their large inventory available at their local warehouses in DeKalb County.

“We can get container loads in even though they are coming in a lot later. We have had a product as long as people are willing to buy what we do have,” said Blizzard.

Blizzard said right now they have enough staff and sales to keep their doors open.

She would like to remind customers to be patient as they work through the supply shortages.

