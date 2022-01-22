Scottsboro City Schools extends remote learning

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Scottsboro City Schools officials announced Saturday students will remain in the virtual learning platform into the first part of next week due to COVID-19.

Officials say due to a continued increase of positive COVID-19 cases among faculty, staff, and students, Scottsboro City Schools will remain in the virtual learning platform for Monday, January 24, and Tuesday, January 25.

The school system says it will continue to monitor our number of positive cases and isolations daily and a decision regarding the remainder of next week will be made and posted to their district website and social media platforms no later than 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 25.

