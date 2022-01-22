Deals
Police searching for alleged robbery suspect

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department is asking the public for its help in identifying a man they say is a suspect in a robbery.

Police say the man was involved in a ‘strong-arm’ robbery of a convenience store clerk on Saturday, January 22.

If you believe you know this suspect or have information where he is, you are asked to contact Detective Teresa Taylor-Duncan at (256) 772-5658 or email teresa.taylor-duncan@madisonal.gov

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

