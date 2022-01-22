Plenty of sun but staying cold for Saturday

Although today will be sunny, a persistent NW wind will keep our feels like temperature in the 20s for most of the day.

Tonight will be clear and cold with lows dropping into the teen to lower 20s, calm wind will yet again allow for frost development. Sunday will be a similar day with slightly warmer high temperatures in the middle 40s and mostly sunny skies. Temps will be back near average on Monday with highs reaching the lower 50s.

We are watching a center of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that will likely bring rain showers for areas to our south, we will be watching the path of this low very closely as it could potentially bring us rain or sleet if the low tracks farther to the north.

More cold air will settle in behind the low with highs in the 30s and 40s for Wednesday through Friday.

