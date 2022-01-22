Madison City Schools parent wants district to go virtual; superintendent responds

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - After several difficult weeks, Madison City School leaders are deciding whether to keep children in school, or have them learn from home.

According to officials, students will continue learning in person next week due to nearly twelve hundred students and staff being out due to COVID-19.

The increase in cases has put a strain on the faculty and staff at the school system but Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols says right now they are able to continue traditional learning.

“I know that 50 percent of the people who are out this week will be back Monday. So that’s going to really help us,” Dr. Mackey said.

However, Nichols says about 10% of staff and students were out due to the virus this week. He says officials made it clear staying with in-person learning is their top priority.

“We’ve got folks who are single parents, we’ve got folks whose job don’t allow them to miss, they work a hospital. They can’t miss,” Nichols said.

School officials continue to monitor the situation and check COVID numbers daily, according to Dr. Nichols. He said officials could pull the plug and switch back remote learning but that’s not the goal.

Patricia Courtney, who has a child at a Madison City School, says the staffing shortage is putting a big strain on the teachers.

“They are emotionally exhausted, they are feeling unsupported and that they are burned out,” Courtney said.

The school system has even resorted to asking parents to fill in as substitute teachers in these dire times. Dr. Nichols says even one day would immensely help the situation.

“That’s letting me know that there’s no pool to draw from, that we’re really spreading out what few people we have left, and they’re really getting burnt out,” he said.

