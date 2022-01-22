Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Madison City Schools parent wants district to go virtual; superintendent responds

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - After several difficult weeks, Madison City School leaders are deciding whether to keep children in school, or have them learn from home.

According to officials, students will continue learning in person next week due to nearly twelve hundred students and staff being out due to COVID-19.

The increase in cases has put a strain on the faculty and staff at the school system but Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols says right now they are able to continue traditional learning.

“I know that 50 percent of the people who are out this week will be back Monday. So that’s going to really help us,” Dr. Mackey said.

However, Nichols says about 10% of staff and students were out due to the virus this week. He says officials made it clear staying with in-person learning is their top priority.

“We’ve got folks who are single parents, we’ve got folks whose job don’t allow them to miss, they work a hospital. They can’t miss,” Nichols said.

School officials continue to monitor the situation and check COVID numbers daily, according to Dr. Nichols. He said officials could pull the plug and switch back remote learning but that’s not the goal.

Patricia Courtney, who has a child at a Madison City School, says the staffing shortage is putting a big strain on the teachers.

“They are emotionally exhausted, they are feeling unsupported and that they are burned out,” Courtney said.

The school system has even resorted to asking parents to fill in as substitute teachers in these dire times. Dr. Nichols says even one day would immensely help the situation.

“That’s letting me know that there’s no pool to draw from, that we’re really spreading out what few people we have left, and they’re really getting burnt out,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife...
Rescued mystery animal baffles experts
Full list of school systems transitioning to remote learning due to COVID, staffing
Decatur man killed in single-vehicle crash
One person sent to hospital after accident on Old Madison Pike
One injured after accident in Madison

Latest News

The Madison Police Department is asking the public for its help in identifying a man they say...
Police searching for alleged robbery suspect
There are around 5,900 children in the state's foster care system.
Alabama sees increase in adoptions, decrease in foster children
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community if they have any information on...
Sheriff’s office search for alleged church vandalism suspects
Scottsboro City Schools Central Office
Scottsboro City Schools extends remote learning