Jackson County Sheriff warn residents about bank scam

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Jackson County woman was scammed out of more than $2,000 after someone claiming to be from her bank tricked her into giving up her information.

Tangula Long received a phone call from a woman saying she was calling from her bank’s fraud department last Friday. She told Long the call was to make her aware of some suspicious purchases from Los Angeles.

She needed her to confirm her bank information through a link in a text message.

“I said yes, I have a text message, and it appeared to come from my bank, and then he started trying to keep me on the phone longer,” said Long.

Turns out, it wasn’t her bank.

“So I pull my online banking, and that’s when I noticed I had a transaction for $2,600 from a local store in Huntsville,” said Long.

Immediately Long called the number back and was told by the person who answered said the money was gone and there was nothing she could do.

Long contacted the Jackson County Sheriff Office and filed a fraud report.

She also contacted her local bank and was told they have been bombarded by calls from customers having the same issue.

“For the most part, these scams are done out of the country,” said Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen.

Harnen said scams such as this are hard to track authorized users.

“We are going to look into this business where the charges were made to see if someone did come in there to make a purchase or whether it was an online purchase,” said Harnen.

As for Long, she said the bank will be able to refund her money but it will take some time.

“That’s a lot of money. That was $2,600 they took. That’s money I need to pay my bills with,” said Long.

Harnen encourages people to not give out any personal information over the phone or click on any links. He said depending on the amount of money, crooks could face felony charges for fraud if they’re caught.

