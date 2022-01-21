Why there are still sporting events when school is virtual

THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Every school district across the Shoals is virtual due to staffing shortages because of COVID-19.

But one thing that remains in person is sporting events.

“We had a home game on Tuesday night,” said Sheffield Assistant Superintendent Carlos Nelson.

School officials like Nelson said that this is because they have to follow the Alabama Sports Athletic Associations guidelines.

According to the guidelines, if a team doesn’t play they have to forfeit the game or:

“If we don’t play we can look at possibly being fined, probation, or even possible disqualification,” said Nelson.

Muscle Shoals Superintendent, Chad Holden, said while students are still hitting the courts, they are following CDC guidelines and they’ve seen less crowd attendance in the games.

“Our basketball attendance has been down the last couple of weeks. I think people, in general, are just being more careful and that actually helps with social distancing in the bleachers,” said Holden.

