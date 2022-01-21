Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

What’s on the new menu at The Southern Table, a Tennessee staple

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Y’all ever had a piece of fried chicken before that changed your life? That’s what happens when you eat at The Southern Table in Pulaski, TN.

Chef Ryan Yokley opened the restaurant not long after working and cooking in and around Nashville and Franklin. A Pulaski native himself, he thought it was time to bring what he learned in the city to the small town where grew up. TVL first heard about the southern cookin’ over the summer and Payton Walker eventually made the hour trip from Huntsville to Pulaski to try it out for herself.

You can watch the full video of Payton’s time at the restaurant with Chef Ryan here.

Now that some time has gone by and a new season is here, so is a new menu. Chef Ryan says the best dishes follow what is in season, so when the cold winter days arrive, different foods are better than others.

The new menu features items like the 14oz Certified Angus Beef Ribeye, Pan Seared Duck Breast, Bacon Lobster Pizza, Kale Salad and more.

Take a drive to Pulaski and check out the food for yourself... and thank us later.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wave of patients with chronic diseases
Wave of patients with severe chronic diseases such as heart failure, stroke, diabetes
Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena
Police investigating homicide after two people found dead in Helena
Testing positive for COVID after testing negative
Why do people test negative and then positive for COVID-19?
Commissioners gave the green light to start moving utilities, near county roads.
Madison County Northern Bypass Construction Update
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead

Latest News

We are on your side with a few safety tips before you fry a turkey this thanksgiving.
Safety tips for frying a turkey for Thanksgiving
Getting to know the WAFF First Alert Weather Team
What does the WAFF First Alert Weather Team like for breakfast?
Piper Leaf & Tea Co open a new location in Lacey Springs
Huntsville's Piper And Leaf Tea Co expanding to Lacey Springs
Rookiez Wingz
Black Restaurant Week means much needed exposure for new businesses
While things are slowly but surely getting back to normal amid the pandemic, restaurant owners...
Hartselle restaurant owners concerned about low-staffing issues