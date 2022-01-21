What’s on the new menu at The Southern Table, a Tennessee staple

PULASKI, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Y’all ever had a piece of fried chicken before that changed your life? That’s what happens when you eat at The Southern Table in Pulaski, TN.

Chef Ryan Yokley opened the restaurant not long after working and cooking in and around Nashville and Franklin. A Pulaski native himself, he thought it was time to bring what he learned in the city to the small town where grew up. TVL first heard about the southern cookin’ over the summer and Payton Walker eventually made the hour trip from Huntsville to Pulaski to try it out for herself.

Now that some time has gone by and a new season is here, so is a new menu. Chef Ryan says the best dishes follow what is in season, so when the cold winter days arrive, different foods are better than others.

The new menu features items like the 14oz Certified Angus Beef Ribeye, Pan Seared Duck Breast, Bacon Lobster Pizza, Kale Salad and more.

Take a drive to Pulaski and check out the food for yourself... and thank us later.

