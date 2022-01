TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The State of the City address for Tuscumbia has been postponed until further notice.

In an announcement on the city’s Facebook page, officials say the address was delayed to a future date due to rising COVID numbers.

Due to rising Covid numbers, the annual Tuscumbia State of the City address scheduled for Monday, January 24 is... Posted by City of Tuscumbia, Alabama - Government on Friday, January 21, 2022

No future date has been announced.

