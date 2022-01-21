Stopping by The Edit for a facial with The Scout Guide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - During the busy winter months it seems like we’ll do just about anything for some relaxation or a fun girls’ day.

The Edit Skin Studio is a quaint and cute skincare studio in Huntsville that will have you relaxed and refreshed in no time. Dawn Pumpelly with The Scout Guide stepped inside for a facial that brings winter skincare to the next level.

The Edit offers different types of facials, consulting services, medical-grade treatments, brow and lash services and more.

Follow The Edit on Instagram to see some of their incredible work and learn how you can book an appointment.

