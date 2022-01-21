Person sent to the hospital after Madison accident

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an accident late Thursday night in Madison.

Madison Police officers had to close the road down for several hours. It reopened at about 4 a.m. Police say they got to the scene around 1 a-m.

It was on Old Madison Pike near Sunset Boulevard, not far from Dublin Park.

MPD has not released the names of anyone involved just yet.

There are still a lot of questions especially when it comes to the driver. Officers have not released their condition or what led up to the incident.

