Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Person sent to the hospital after Madison accident

By Megan Plotka
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an accident late Thursday night in Madison.

Madison Police officers had to close the road down for several hours. It reopened at about 4 a.m. Police say they got to the scene around 1 a-m.

It was on Old Madison Pike near Sunset Boulevard, not far from Dublin Park.

MPD has not released the names of anyone involved just yet.

There are still a lot of questions especially when it comes to the driver. Officers have not released their condition or what led up to the incident.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wave of patients with chronic diseases
Wave of patients with severe chronic diseases such as heart failure, stroke, diabetes
Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena
Police investigating homicide after two people found dead in Helena
Testing positive for COVID after testing negative
Why do people test negative and then positive for COVID-19?
Commissioners gave the green light to start moving utilities, near county roads.
Madison County Northern Bypass Construction Update
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead

Latest News

The market will offer fresh seafood, meat, flowers, pizza, bread and more.
Market offering fresh meat, seafood and pizza coming to Decatur
A Zoo For You, North Alabama releases new information on upcoming zoo.
North Alabama Zoological Society receives $1M contribution
See the possible new "economic development site" in Gurley
A new ‘Economic Development Site’ could be set up near Gurley
Parents react to remote learning in Madison County
Parents react to remote learning in Madison County