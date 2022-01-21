North Alabama Zoological Society receives $1M contribution

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A big step forward this week in helping make the vision of a zoo in North Alabama a reality.

The North Alabama Zoological Society has received its largest contribution to date.

Lansing Companies, who purchased the land the zoo will be built on, announced a $1 million pledge to the project.

We’re told it’s the North Alabama Zoological Society’s goal to purchase the land from the company before moving forward with construction.

Now the zoo has $6.5 million more to raise.

A spokesman for the project tells WAFF this is a huge win.

“We see this as kind of a nod in our direction saying that we’ve been putting in the work, and we’ve done everything that we had to do to give them the confidence in donating a million dollars to a project that really does need it. The second that we own this land, we’ll be able to move forward,” Ethan Fitzgerald, spokesman and public relations specialist said.

Fitzgerald says the hope is to open a portion of the zoo in the next four years.

The zoo will be built on a large plot of farm land in Limestone County.

