Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

North Alabama Zoological Society receives $1M contribution

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A big step forward this week in helping make the vision of a zoo in North Alabama a reality.

The North Alabama Zoological Society has received its largest contribution to date.

Lansing Companies, who purchased the land the zoo will be built on, announced a $1 million pledge to the project.

We’re told it’s the North Alabama Zoological Society’s goal to purchase the land from the company before moving forward with construction.

Now the zoo has $6.5 million more to raise.

A spokesman for the project tells WAFF this is a huge win.

“We see this as kind of a nod in our direction saying that we’ve been putting in the work, and we’ve done everything that we had to do to give them the confidence in donating a million dollars to a project that really does need it. The second that we own this land, we’ll be able to move forward,” Ethan Fitzgerald, spokesman and public relations specialist said.

Fitzgerald says the hope is to open a portion of the zoo in the next four years.

The zoo will be built on a large plot of farm land in Limestone County.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wave of patients with chronic diseases
Wave of patients with severe chronic diseases such as heart failure, stroke, diabetes
Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena
Police investigating homicide after two people found dead in Helena
Testing positive for COVID after testing negative
Why do people test negative and then positive for COVID-19?
Commissioners gave the green light to start moving utilities, near county roads.
Madison County Northern Bypass Construction Update
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead

Latest News

One person sent to hospital after accident on Old Madison Pike
Person sent to the hospital after Madison accident
The market will offer fresh seafood, meat, flowers, pizza, bread and more.
Market offering fresh meat, seafood and pizza coming to Decatur
See the possible new "economic development site" in Gurley
A new ‘Economic Development Site’ could be set up near Gurley
Parents react to remote learning in Madison County
Parents react to remote learning in Madison County