A new ‘Economic Development Site’ could be set up near Gurley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A big company may be coming to the Gurley area, it’s still in the early stages right now.

According to Huntsville city council documents, they’re looking at taking up 200 acres near Gurley.

A lot of this information is under wraps but Councilmember Frances Akridgesays it’s just north of 72 and west of the Jackson County line, near the Vulcan Materials Company. She says it’s in one of the tracts in the photo below.

Madison County options for possible project (Madison County Tax Assessor's website)

Councilmember Akridge says a lot of people in this area have already been talking about this project. She says there are rumors going around after neighbors saw people taking soil samples. Akridge says they think this means this will be some kind of noxious plant. She says that is definitely not what’s happening. She says this is procedural, to make sure the ground is strong enough to withstand construction.

She couldn’t legally tell me much about the company that wants to come to the area. All she told me was that it needs to be near a railroad and“tree huggers will be glad to see it come here.”

Akridge does say she still has some concerns about the cost and scope of this possible project. “They’re going to have to convince me its good for the region. I’m not rolling over on anything like that. It’s big enough that the city will have to go into debt as part of an investment, to participate and I’m not so sure we do that either”

Even though this area is close to Gurley, the company is in talks with the city of Huntsville about this project. That’s because most of the tracts are on county land according to Madison County Tax Assessor’s website.

To make this possible, the city would have to annex this land plus some more to make it connect to the rest of Huntsville. That is if the deal goes as planned

