Market offering fresh meat, seafood and pizza coming to Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -This new year will bring a lot of new business for the River City.

The market will offer fresh seafood, meat, flowers, pizza, bread and more. (WAFF)

This June, a market is opening on the historic Banks Street in downtown Decatur.

City leaders tell WAFF this new business will bring a lot more traffic to the area.

Fresh meat, flowers and seafood is what you’ll find at 609 Market in Decatur.

The business is opening in an over century old building, that most recently was an engraving shop.

“All of our beef and our chicken and pork will be what’s considered local, cause that is within six hours or one days drive within USDA standards, and all of that is produced here in this region,” owner and operator Michael Locascio said.

Locascio says the market is much more than a place to get fresh meat.

“The way we’ve designed it, it will be more inclusionary, so you can feel like you can go there and meet with your friends and have lunch, or do a little shopping, or after work if you wanted to stop by and have a drink, we have a full service bar as well,” he said.

It will also have fresh bread daily. Developer Yogi Dougher says he’s thrilled to be a part of revitalizing the area.

“The Banks Street area is just marvelous and it just needs more people, more retail. And we’re doing our little part and I’m seeing green shoots of people doing the same thing and it’s pretty cool,” Dougher said.

But Banks Street is not the only area that’s seeing new businesses come in, the director of development for Decatur, Dane Shaw says the city is getting calls and applications every day.

“You have a very progressive city council and a very visionary mayor, and you have a good team in place that wants to work together. And they understand what needs to happen, and now you see the interest from the developers that’s all coming, you’ll see quite a bit of movement in the next year or two in Decatur as far as growth is concerned which is very fun,” Shaw said.

Shaw tells us there’s a lot of mixed use development projects as well, including new apartments coming to Second Avenue in Decatur.

