Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Madison County students begin remote learning Friday

By Kellie Miller
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, all students in the Madison County School System will transition to remote learning. According to the district, a high number of covid-19 cases among staff is hampering their ability to keep schools open in a safe manner.

On Wednesday, the district released a statement that reads: “The well-being of our students and staff is of the utmost importance, and we hope this transition to remote learning will allow time for our family to recover from illness and curb the spread of infection.”

WAFF spoke to a handful of parents about this sudden change and heard mixed reactions.

Ameisha Collins said she understands the ongoing struggles schools are facing. She also said her 7th grade son understands how to take online classes at this point. However, she still believes kids should be learning in a classroom with their peers.

“This should be a temporary thing until we can get over the curve because I think kids really need to be in school with each other,” Collins said. “And I’m not a teacher, I don’t like playing teacher.”

Ashlea Skinner has a first grade daughter in the district and said she’s a bit concerned with the lack of guidance. She said having a two-day notice regarding this change was hard, and can’t imagine how working parents must feel.

“I was there once…I was a working parent,” Skinner said. “So I know how hard it is for working parents when things change like this because they scramble to get child care and making sure that their children are taken care of and stuff like that.”

Skinner also said her daughter thrives being in a classroom among her peers and hopes this change only lasts for a week. Regardless, Skinner is looking on the bright side and keeping a positive mindset for her daughter.

“I am trying to think optimistically. It’s only for a week. Fingers crossed! It’s only for a week,” Skinner said. “And I really think that this does give schools within our county an opportunity to really just get in there, deep clean, make sure that everything is good to go before the students do come back.”

WAFF also spoke to a parent who is an officer on the district’s PTO. She said her child’s school is sending home chrome books and offering Wi-Fi for any children who don’t have it. She also said teachers are offering office hours throughout the day.

According to the district, students will return to the classroom for in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 31.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wave of patients with chronic diseases
Wave of patients with severe chronic diseases such as heart failure, stroke, diabetes
Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena
Police investigating homicide after two people found dead in Helena
Testing positive for COVID after testing negative
Why do people test negative and then positive for COVID-19?
Commissioners gave the green light to start moving utilities, near county roads.
Madison County Northern Bypass Construction Update
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead

Latest News

Several schools transition to remote learning due to COVID, staffing
Concerns over schools going virtual
Concerns over schools going virtual
Valley school systems transitioning to virtual learning
Valley school systems transitioning to virtual learning
Several schools in the Tennessee Valley are switching to remote learning due to a large spike...
Several north Alabama schools change due to COVID