Huntsville receives $1.35 million for road-widening project

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville will receive $1.35 million dollars to improve a portion of Governors Drive as a part of the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II infrastructure improvement initiative.

The state funding will be used to widen 1,600 feet of U.S. 431, also known as Governors Drive, from Franklin Street to Bassett Street. Funding for the projects is made available through ATRIP-II, a program created by the Rebuild Alabama Act.

Mayor Tommy Battle says state leaders worked with state leaders to steer the project through the competitive grant process.

“The City is grateful to the members of Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program Committee, especially committee members Rep. Rex Reynolds and Sen. Arthur Orr of the Madison County delegation, for their assistance in securing these funds that will help the citizens of Huntsville,” said Mayor Battle.

Huntsville road-widening project receives state funding (City of Huntsville)

Director of Urban & Economic Development, Shane Davis says this road-widening project is much-needed.

“This project would extend the outside eastbound lane through the California Street intersection and provide a more than adequate merge lane to accommodate additional capacity and create a smoother traffic flow during peak demands,” said Davis.

Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday more than $40 million in state transportation funding is being awarded to cities and counties for road and bridge projects in 2022.

“While our work is far from over, we have made significant progress in improving our roads and bridges thanks to Rebuild Alabama,” Ivey said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing putting every single penny of these funds to good use for the people of Alabama.”

32 projects selected by the ATRIP-II Committee. Click here to see a full list of projects.

