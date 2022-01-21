Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Huntsville receives $1.35 million for road-widening project

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville will receive $1.35 million dollars to improve a portion of Governors Drive as a part of the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II infrastructure improvement initiative.

The state funding will be used to widen 1,600 feet of U.S. 431, also known as Governors Drive, from Franklin Street to Bassett Street. Funding for the projects is made available through ATRIP-II, a program created by the Rebuild Alabama Act.

Mayor Tommy Battle says state leaders worked with state leaders to steer the project through the competitive grant process.

“The City is grateful to the members of Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program Committee, especially committee members Rep. Rex Reynolds and Sen. Arthur Orr of the Madison County delegation, for their assistance in securing these funds that will help the citizens of Huntsville,” said Mayor Battle.

Huntsville road-widening project receives state funding
Huntsville road-widening project receives state funding(City of Huntsville)

Director of Urban & Economic Development, Shane Davis says this road-widening project is much-needed.

“This project would extend the outside eastbound lane through the California Street intersection and provide a more than adequate merge lane to accommodate additional capacity and create a smoother traffic flow during peak demands,” said Davis.

Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday more than $40 million in state transportation funding is being awarded to cities and counties for road and bridge projects in 2022.

“While our work is far from over, we have made significant progress in improving our roads and bridges thanks to Rebuild Alabama,” Ivey said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing putting every single penny of these funds to good use for the people of Alabama.”

32 projects selected by the ATRIP-II Committee. Click here to see a full list of projects.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act
Ross claims on campus there are about 20 designated areas or zones where students have to be...
UAH police respond to area of Charger Union loading dock
Mary Elizabeth Isbell Wright
Hartselle police searching for missing woman
Several schools transition to remote learning due to COVID, staffing
Commissioners gave the green light to start moving utilities, near county roads.
Madison County Northern Bypass Construction Update

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
WAFF 48 Weather 10 Day
Bitter cold staying overnight into Friday
UAB announces first transplant of genetically altered pig kidney in human
Brain-dead human receives first transplant of genetically altered pig kidney from UAB
Drugs, guns and money seized during traffic stop
Guns, drugs and money seized during traffic stop