Hazel Green teen one of 100 students chosen for Disney Dreamers Academy

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - People say it’s the most magical place in the world. Whether that’s true or not, Disney World definitely provides some magical opportunities like no other.

That’s the case for high school student Mackenzie Hill. Hill is homeschooled in Hazel Green and was just accepted to be part of Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World.

The Dreamers Academy is a mentorship program that brings exclusive opportunities to Black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America. Only 100 students were chosen to be part of the 2022 class and Hill made the cut. After a quick conversation with the teenager, it was very clear why she was chosen.

Hill talked with Payton Walker about her application process and what it was like to put her dreams and ideas for the future to paper.

“Each year the Disney Dreamers are selected from thousands of applicants who answer essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future. The students and a parent or guardian are given an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida for the event,” a release about the program states.

Each student will participate in in-depth workshops aligned with their own passions and dreams to help broaden their path in business, entertainment, science and more.

A total of five teenagers from Alabama were chosen to participate in this program, the other four students coming from Birmingham, Fairhope, Helena and Mobile.

Want to know how you can become a Disney Dreamer yourself? For more information, visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com. Regular updates about Disney Dreamers Academy are also available on social media at Facebook.com/DisneyDreamersAcademy, Twitter.com/DreamersAcademy and Instagram.com/disneydreamersacademy

