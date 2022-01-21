Girl Scout Cookie season is here and so is the new ‘Adventurefuls’ cookie

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every year, people search high and low to get their hands on one specific thing: Girl Scout Cookies.

Girl Scout Cookie season is here and usually lasts us January through April. This year, the girls in their cool green vests are showing us a brand new cookie, Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe the new flavor as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Since none of us here made it very long as girl scouts, (I was a brownie scout for two years growing up so I could be in my local Christmas parade), Payton walker talked with a professional.

Esther Pierce is a 10-year-old Junior Girl Scout who loves camping and kayaking with her troop here in north Alabama. When it comes to selling cookies, this girl has a plan. Pierce says she sells in neighborhoods, sets up booths on the weekends and even has a cookie-selling website!

However, if you don’t know any scouts, the organization has found some new methods for the cookie selling business.

The official tips from Girl Scouts:

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies, including via the Digital Cookie online platform.

If you don’t know a Girl Scout, visit https://www.girlscoutsnca.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html , call 800-734-4541, or emailcustomercare@girlscoutsnca.org

Beginning February 18, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to purchase from a local Girl Scout troop online for shipment to your door or to donate cookies to local causes.

By the way, we got our hands on some of the new Adventurefuls, you’ll want to snag a box of these if you can.

