Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Girl Scout Cookie season is here and so is the new ‘Adventurefuls’ cookie

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every year, people search high and low to get their hands on one specific thing: Girl Scout Cookies.

Girl Scout Cookie season is here and usually lasts us January through April. This year, the girls in their cool green vests are showing us a brand new cookie, Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe the new flavor as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Since none of us here made it very long as girl scouts, (I was a brownie scout for two years growing up so I could be in my local Christmas parade), Payton walker talked with a professional.

Esther Pierce is a 10-year-old Junior Girl Scout who loves camping and kayaking with her troop here in north Alabama. When it comes to selling cookies, this girl has a plan. Pierce says she sells in neighborhoods, sets up booths on the weekends and even has a cookie-selling website!

However, if you don’t know any scouts, the organization has found some new methods for the cookie selling business.

The official tips from Girl Scouts:

By the way, we got our hands on some of the new Adventurefuls, you’ll want to snag a box of these if you can.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wave of patients with chronic diseases
Wave of patients with severe chronic diseases such as heart failure, stroke, diabetes
Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena
UPDATE: Woman and her father found dead in Helena
Testing positive for COVID after testing negative
Why do people test negative and then positive for COVID-19?
Full list of school systems transitioning to remote learning due to COVID, staffing
Commissioners gave the green light to start moving utilities, near county roads.
Madison County Northern Bypass Construction Update

Latest News

We are on your side with a few safety tips before you fry a turkey this thanksgiving.
Safety tips for frying a turkey for Thanksgiving
Getting to know the WAFF First Alert Weather Team
What does the WAFF First Alert Weather Team like for breakfast?
Piper Leaf & Tea Co open a new location in Lacey Springs
Huntsville's Piper And Leaf Tea Co expanding to Lacey Springs
Rookiez Wingz
Black Restaurant Week means much needed exposure for new businesses
While things are slowly but surely getting back to normal amid the pandemic, restaurant owners...
Hartselle restaurant owners concerned about low-staffing issues