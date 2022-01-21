EXCLUSIVE: Sheffield Police Lt. Max Dotson announces candidacy for Lauderdale County Sheriff

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Sheffield Police Lt. Max Dotson announced his candidacy for Lauderdale County Sheriff exclusively to WAFF 48 during an interview on Friday.

Lt. Dotson was shot twice in the line of duty in October. His colleague, Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner and William Mealback Jr. were killed that day.

Lt. Dotson tells 48′s DeAndria Turner that he is following his lifelong dream. Lt. Dotson, who was born and raised in Lauderdale County, says it has always been his goal to serve as Sheriff one day and now the opportunity has presented itself. He also says he is thankful for the community and the outpouring support that he has received while being employed as a Sheffield police officer and he hopes to continue to serve his community.

Statement from Lt. Max Dotson:

You have all been there for me, as well as Nick, to make us feel we have done what we are called to do and supported us from day one until the final days. I love you, Sheffield. However, it is that time that I serve back home. Today I announce my candidacy for Lauderdale County Sheriff. Lauderdale County is where I was born and raised and as a child through the beginning of my career I have always held a goal of serving as sheriff of Lauderdale County.

Lauderdale County Sheriff, Rick Singleton, announced his retirement in November of 2021. Dotson who is running as a Republican will also run against two other Republican candidates: Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Lt. Joe Hamilton and John Randall McCrary in the May 24 Primary Election.

Brian Martin, the man accused of shooting Dotson, and killing Risner and William Mealback Jr., was indicted on murder charges earlier this month.

Right now, Martin is not being held in the Colbert County jail, due to safety reasons and COVID-19. He is instead, being held in the Morgan County Jail.

