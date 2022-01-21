DeKalb County Schools teacher and parent respond to remote learning

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Many Tennessee Valley schools are going back to virtual learning due to large spikes of COVID cases among students and staff.

Limestone County Schools are the latest on that list, announcing on Thursday. WAFF 48 spoke to a DeKalb County teacher and a parent about the transition back to virtual learning. Right now, 242 students and 54 staff members are out of class in DeKalb County Schools with COVID. As a result, the district transitioned to remote learning.

Jennifer Manning is in her second year of teaching science at Valley Head School. Due to the pandemic, she says teachers have been hit with many challenges such as having to work with staffing shortages and keep their rooms sanitized.

“I know myself and other teachers are still wiping down the desks after every class and wiping down door handles,” said Manning.

She feels school leaders are making the right choice to help protect students, staff, and families.

Now, students are back home learning.

“It protects the health and wellbeing of our staff and students and parents and grandparents,” said Manning.

She says the biggest concern has been from parents who are not allowed to stay at home and help their kids navigate the online resources.

Andrea Rains has four boys in grades 1st, 3rd, 5th, and 7th at Planview Schools. Rains works as a higher education teacher online at home but says she still faces challenges.

“More than anything, the logistics are probably the number goal and figure out where everyone can go and then how to be sure that learning can continue to happen. As mom and educator, I have to think about how to rework my schedule,” said Rains.

Rains says on a positive note, the shift with learning during the pandemic has raised awareness to address the physical and emotional needs of the student.

Click here for a full list of schools that have transitioned to remote learning.

