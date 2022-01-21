Decatur man killed in single-vehicle crash

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Morgan County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Paul Laronge Bibb, 62, was killed when the 2002 Ford Expedition he was driving left the roadway, overturned and struck a utility pole. Bibb was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on New Cut Road, approximately five miles west of Hartselle, in Morgan County.

This crash is currently under investigation.

