Bitter cold staying overnight into Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday will be another cold day with highs in the lower 30s. Some areas will have temperatures staying below freezing until the middle of the morning on Saturday.

Keep an eye on your pets, pipes, and livestock during this bout of cold weather. Highs will rebound into the 40s over the weekend. Expect more sunshine Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances return Monday into Tuesday. Below normal temperatures will continue into next week.

