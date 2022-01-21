Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Bitter cold staying overnight into Friday

By Brad Travis
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday will be another cold day with highs in the lower 30s. Some areas will have temperatures staying below freezing until the middle of the morning on Saturday.

Keep an eye on your pets, pipes, and livestock during this bout of cold weather. Highs will rebound into the 40s over the weekend. Expect more sunshine Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances return Monday into Tuesday. Below normal temperatures will continue into next week.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act
Ross claims on campus there are about 20 designated areas or zones where students have to be...
UAH police respond to area of Charger Union loading dock
Mary Elizabeth Isbell Wright
Hartselle police searching for missing woman
Several schools transition to remote learning due to COVID, staffing
Commissioners gave the green light to start moving utilities, near county roads.
Madison County Northern Bypass Construction Update

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Huntsville receives $1.35 million for road-widening project
UAB announces first transplant of genetically altered pig kidney in human
Brain-dead human receives first transplant of genetically altered pig kidney from UAB
Drugs, guns and money seized during traffic stop
Guns, drugs and money seized during traffic stop