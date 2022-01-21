Bitter cold to start the day with a few midday snow showers for some

TGIF! Happy Friday! We are in for a cold and breezy day today, but hey the weekend is almost here.

Bitter cold continues out there across the Valley this morning as we are waking up in the low 20s in most communities. Wind chill is still nasty with the low teens in many spots, even a few down into the single digits. Wind will stay breezy around 10 to 20 mph through the day today, which means our wind chill will be an issue for much of the day.

Clouds will be with us for much of the day with the possibility of a few snow showers off and on in Northeast Alabama at times. No accumulation is expected. Temperatures will be into the mid-30s throughout the afternoon, but wind chills will stay into the 20s.

Overnight we will more of the cold with upper teens and 20s. Once again the chills will be an issue in the low teens. Saturday will be the start to our mini “thaw” with temperatures into the low 40s for the afternoon. Skies will be sunny both Saturday and Sunday with the mid 40s Sunday afternoon. Wind chills will still probably be a factor. 50s are back by Monday but more rain is possible by the afternoon as well.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.