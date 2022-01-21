Bitter cold continues today and into the weekend

TGIF! Happy Friday! Another cold day out there across the Valley.

Bitter cold continues out there across the Valley as wind chills have been in the teens for most of the morning. Wind will start to taper off a little bit through the rest of the afternoon, but will still be breezy at times. Gusts will stay around 10 to 20 mph through the afternoon with, which means our wind chill will be an issue for much of the day. Feels like temperatures will likely stay into the low to mid 20s this afternoon.

Clouds will continue into the afternoon with potential for a flurries for parts of Northeast Alabama. No accumulation is expected. Temperatures will be into the mid-30s throughout the afternoon, but wind chills will stay into the 20s.

Overnight we will more of the cold with upper teens and 20s. Once again the chills will be an issue in the low teens. Saturday will be the start to our mini “thaw” with temperatures into the low 40s for the afternoon. Skies will be sunny both Saturday and Sunday with the mid 40s Sunday afternoon. Wind chills will still probably be a factor. 50s are back by Monday but more rain is possible by the afternoon as well.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

