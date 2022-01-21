Deals
Amber Alert canceled, Texas teen found

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert in Texas was canceled Friday afternoon.

Austin Police Department said the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive task force has located the missing 14-year-old girl who went missing from Austin.

A suspect in her disappearance, Hector Avila, has been taken into custody on an outstanding warrant, law enforcement said.

No further details were released.

