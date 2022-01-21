Deals
Albertville Fire Department impacted by COVID cases

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Schools and a fire department are being impacted by COVID-19 cases right now.

“They’re going into houses, they’re in the back of the truck with them, and ultimately it’s possible they are going to come down with it,” said Albertville Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ennis.

The doors to the Albertville Fire Department are closed to the public after several firefighters tested positive for COVID.

“We have seven confirmed cases of covid. We had to send one home this morning. So we will have eight if he gets a positive covid test, which is almost a full shift for us,” said Ennis.

Ennis says a lot of the guys are working 48 hours or more, which is impacting their overtime budget.

Thankfully, Ennis says the staffing shortages have not impacted their response times to emergencies. He says, with the new omicron variant, their calls have increased.

“So, they are going to the hospital having to wait two and two and half hours until they get a bed. So it’s a trickle effect, and you have all of the ambulances in the area going through the same thing, said Ennis.

To help reduce the spread, Ennis says dispatchers are screening calls, only one medic is sent inside homes, and they have fog machines to sanitize the trucks.

Most importantly, he says as of now, they have enough staff to backfill their shift and have neighboring agencies on standby to help assist.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

