Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Alabama unemployment rate remains stable at 3.1%

Alabama’s monthly unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.1%, holding steady for the fifth...
Alabama’s monthly unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.1%, holding steady for the fifth straight month.(Source: WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s monthly unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.1%, holding steady for the fifth straight month.

The state says the December rate was below the level of a year before, 4.7%. And it was better than the national jobless rate of 3.9%.

Total weekly wages from private employers were $973.14 for the month, representing a yearly hike of $26.65.

Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington says most of the challenges facing the state workforce were related to the COVID-19 pandemic. He says an additional 7,000 people were employed compared to the month before.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife...
Rescued mystery animal baffles experts
Full list of school systems transitioning to remote learning due to COVID, staffing
Decatur man killed in single-vehicle crash
One person sent to hospital after accident on Old Madison Pike
One injured after accident in Madison

Latest News

Bundle up! Wind chill in the single digits Saturday morning
Bundle up! Wind chill in the single digits Saturday morning
Bundle up! Wind chill in the single digits Saturday morning
Bundle up! Wind chill in the single digits Saturday morning
Lawmakers could decide next week on how to spend hundreds of millions of dollars from the...
State lawmakers could vote on broadband, other funds next week
Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena
UPDATE: Woman and her father found dead in Helena
Phone scam
Jackson County Sheriff warn residents about bank scam