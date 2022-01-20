Work release program on pause; Athens Limestone Recycling to suspend all collection sites

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Of course recycling is the green way to go, but after this week, there will not be any place to drop off plastics and glass in Limestone County.

At least, for the next couple of months.

We're told the nonprofit relies on inmates from a work release program in order to process the recycling, and it has been put on pause. (WAFF)

For the past three weeks, a pile of recycling has continued to climb, with no one to go through it. That’s because the North Alabama Department of Corrections in Decatur has suspended its work-release program, causing Athens Limestone Recycling to suspend its services too.

Around 2,000 tons that’s the weight in drop-offs the Athens Limestone Recycling Center processes each year, and six inmates from the work release program in Decatur are needed to make it happen.

“It’s very time consuming, you can see the mountain of plastic. Every piece of plastic has to be touched by hand,” manager Ruby McCartney said.

But the workers won’t be back for at least seven weeks, which is why McCartney says starting next week, the nonprofit will only be accepting cardboard, electronics and paper at the plant in Athens.

All 12 sites where residents can drop off recycling throughout the county, will be suspended as well.

“We are so short staffed that we cannot process the plastic, so we are going to have to pull our community collection centers because there is no room for us to store that material,” she explained.

A decision she says didn’t come easy.

“If we had the extra space, we could continue to do this, and push it in a corner, and wait until we got our guys back to help us process the material, but we simply do not have the room. It breaks my heart to have to do this again. I’ve racked my brain to think of a different answer, but there’s just not anything,” McCartney said.

So what to do with your recyclables for the time being? “Store it, you know, or we understand if you have to trash it. But we don’t want to be the ones trashing it for you.”

The main center on Lucas Ferry Road will continue accepting drop-offs until th3 p.m. on Friday

All the collection sites in the county will be shut down sometime by the end of the week.

If you are dropping off, you’re asked to sort everything before arriving and place the items in the correct bins.

The site will still accept the following items, even though plastic and glass drop-offs are on pause:

Electronics ( if you have heavy items, please bring help to unload . We currently do not have staff at the plant to help you. There is a $10 fee for TVs of any size. All other electronics are accepted free of charge.)

Cardboard (including paperboard: cereal boxes, drink cartons, etc.) (Cardboard MUST be broken down. Unbroken boxes take up too much space!)

Newspaper (must be separate from other paper)

Junk Mail, Office Paper, Magazines

Shredded Paper (please leave in bag)

Steel/Tin Cans and Other Steel Items

Aluminum Cans and Other Aluminum Items

