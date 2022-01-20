Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Why do people test negative and then positive for COVID-19?

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a good chance that you know someone across the Tennessee Valley who has tested negative for COVID-19 and then tested positive.

Lisa Apgar experienced that with her daughter.

“The home test was negative so I thought, well I could probably send you to school. The home test is negative. I know they’re not 100 percent but I could probably send you, but she was just feeling really sick,” said Apgar.

It would become clear just a few days later after taking a PCR test.

You may be wondering why this is happening. Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says the common reason is people may be testing too soon or too late.

“A lot of this depends on the individual tests, the types of tests that a person uses and the timing of the tests in terms of when the person develops an illness and when they develop symptoms,” said Dr. Landers.

UAB infectious diseases physician, Rachael Lee, says quote: “If you are without symptoms, it is best to wait 3-5 days after exposure to someone with COVID-19 for the best results from a COVID test. It takes time for the virus to build up to a point where it can be diagnosed by a COVID test, so testing too soon after exposure may not capture the presence of the virus.”

Dr. Landers said there’s a tradeoff when using at-home tests vs PCR tests.

“The antigen test is really a test that after several days may not likely remain positive because it’s actually checking for a different protein. Whereas, the PCR, being the gold standard, actually may remain positive for several weeks,” said Dr. Landers.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Susie Bush
Officers searching for missing woman in Madison
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
A drive-thru COVID-19 test giveaway was held in Texarkana, Ark. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Free at-home COVID-19 test website opens Tuesday

Latest News

Flood alert issued in Florence
Madison police searching for theft suspects
Madison police searching for scam suspects
We're told the nonprofit relies on inmates from a work release program in order to process the...
Work release program on pause; Athens Limestone Recycling to suspend all collection sites
Testing positive for COVID after testing negative
Testing positive for COVID after testing negative