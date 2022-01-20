Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

UAB announces first transplant of genetically altered pig kidney in human

UAB announces first transplant of genetically altered pig kidney in human
UAB announces first transplant of genetically altered pig kidney in human(UAB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama at Birmingham announced Thursday that they had successfully completed the first clinical grade transplant of a genetically altered pig kidney into a human who had been declared brain dead.

The transplant is a major milestone in world medicine.

More than 800,000 Americans are living with kidney failure. Most never make it to the waiting list, and there are not enough human organs available to meet the need.

This transplant is the first time a pig-to-human organ transplantation has been described in a peer-reviewed medical journal. The first time a UAB developed test of compatibility before a xenotransplant (live cells, tissues, or organs from a nonhuman animal source) has been confirmed and the first peer-reviewed study to establish brain death as a viable preclinical human model.

UAB announces first transplant of genetically altered pig kidney in human
UAB announces first transplant of genetically altered pig kidney in human(UAB)

The kidneys were taken from pigs that had been genetically modified to make them more suitable for human compatibility. Once they had been transplanted, the kidneys filtered blood, produced urine and, importantly, were not immediately rejected. The kidneys remained viable until the study was ended, 77 hours after transplant.

The recipient was 57-year-old Jim Parsons of Huntsville.

Jim Parsons (far right) at his son's wedding
Jim Parsons (far right) at his son's wedding(Family of Jim Parsons)

Doctors are hopeful that Parsons and his family have contributed greatly to the advancement of science and, hopefully, will impact the more than 90,000 people in the U.S. on the kidney transplant waiting list in the very near future.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act
Ross claims on campus there are about 20 designated areas or zones where students have to be...
UAH police respond to area of Charger Union loading dock
Mary Elizabeth Isbell Wright
Hartselle police searching for missing woman
Several schools transition to remote learning due to COVID, staffing
City and health leaders in Huntsville discussed the latest COVID data in the area.
Huntsville, Madison County officials issue COVID-19 update

Latest News

Cullman Regional Medical Center experiencing staff shortage, COVID rise
Cullman Regional Medical Center experiencing staff shortage, COVID rise
Huntsville Hospital issues emergency room warning
Huntsville Hospital issues emergency room warning
Thin Line Support lends a hand
Thin Line Support lends a hand
Huntsville Hospital experiencing wave of non-COVID patients
Huntsville Hospital experiencing wave of non-COVID patients