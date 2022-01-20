Toney Volunteer Fire Department hit by staffing shortages

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID-19 has impacted many first responders across the state including those in our community.

President of the Toney Volunteer Fire Department Heath Jones says firefighters in the department have also struggled with response times since the start of the pandemic.

Jones says the department applied for PPE loans to help ease the load, but they are still in need of workers.

“Not only has our call volume increased to numbers that we’ve never seen before, but the toney volunteer fire department also ran almost 1,400 calls in 2021,” said Jones. “That’s the most calls we’ve ever run.”

Jones says the majority of those calls have been COVID-related. He says volunteer firefighters are already limited but when asking them to put their lives at risk, it becomes tricky.

Jones is hoping more people will apply to help the department out, ASAP.

