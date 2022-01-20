Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Tarantula-killing worm named after Jeff Daniels

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have named a tarantula-killing worm after actor Jeff Daniels, star of the 1990 film “Arachnophobia.”

A team of scientists from the University of California, Riverside recently discovered the new species of nematode, a type of worm, and named it “Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi.”

Their findings were published Monday in the Journal of Parasitology.

They named the worm after Daniels because in “Arachnophobia” his character takes on a deadly invasion of spiders.

In real life, the newly discovered nematodes infect the mouths of tarantulas, impacting their ability to eat, which eventually kills them.

As for how Daniels feels about the worm’s name, he said he’s honored by the homage to him and “Arachnophobia.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act
Ross claims on campus there are about 20 designated areas or zones where students have to be...
UAH police respond to area of Charger Union loading dock
Mary Elizabeth Isbell Wright
Hartselle police searching for missing woman
Several schools transition to remote learning due to COVID, staffing
Commissioners gave the green light to start moving utilities, near county roads.
Madison County Northern Bypass Construction Update

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office on Tuesday,...
Georgia DA asks for special grand jury in election probe
Dr. Fauci hopeful level of COVID ‘control’ is on the horizon
Dr. Fauci hopeful level of COVID ‘control’ is on the horizon
Dr. Fauci hopeful level of COVID ‘control’ is on the horizon
Dr. Fauci hopeful level of COVID ‘control’ is on the horizon
Drugs, guns and money seized during traffic stop
Guns, drugs and money seized during traffic stop