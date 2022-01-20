Repairs begin on Captain John Snodgrass Bridge

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Captain John Snodgrass Bridge, located over the Tennessee River on Alabama 117 in Stevenson, is more than 60 years old.

It is one of the few remaining truss bridges in Alabama and needs rehabilitation. It will cost around $6.3 million and include the replacement of structural steel, concrete repairs, and painting.

ALDOT North Region Public Information Officer Seth Burkett says as a result drivers can expect traffic delays due to lane reduction on the bridge.

“There are going to be some dates during this project where they are going to be working the overhead items, which is a safety issue, and something could fall into traffic. So they will be stopping traffic for around 15 minutes intermitted on those days they are doing them,” said Burkett.

It is a concern for residents like John Kerins. He uses the bridge.

“It’s an investment that the community is willing to make to get it done, but it’s a part of everybody’s daily planning and commute going back and forth because up on the mountain is very rural, and people travel down to get to where they need to go,” said Kerins.

Burkett says on average, about 3,000 vehicles travel on the bridge a day, and the repairs could take up to two years to complete.

