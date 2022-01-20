Patchy freezing drizzle, icy spots, wind, and bitter cold this morning

Happy Thursday! Bundle up because it is MUCH colder out there this morning!

The cold front moved through overnight DRASTICALLY dropping temperatures across the Tennessee Valley. That cold has mixed with the moisture leading to some patchy freezing drizzle and a few snowflakes. That freezing drizzle could lead to some slick spots this morning so beware. Temperatures this morning at 15-20 degrees colder than what we had Wednesday as we are into the low 30s in most communities. Add the northwest wind and it feels even colder. Feels like temperatures are into the low teens in many spots, with a few checking in with the single digits. Wind from the northwest will stick around all day, gusting at 15 to 25 mph. That keeps our temperatures chilly into the afternoon as we will only recover into the mid-30s.

There will be some breaks in the clouds as you move into the afternoon today, but overall we will remain cloudy for a majority of the day. A few isolated flurries may be possible but it will likely stay dry after 9 or 10 AM.

Overnight we will see even colder temperatures as we dip into the low to mid 20s. A few neighborhoods may way up in the upper teens if the skies clear out enough. Wind chills will once again be bitter, feeling like the single digits in several spots, and the teens for everyone else. Areas of northeast Alabama will see a chance at some snow showers or flurries as we move throughout the day on Friday. This is on the backside of a developing snowstorm which will impact the East Coast. Anything that does fall will stay light and accumulation isn’t likely. Temperatures stay cold the rest of the day as we will stay in the low to mid 30s into the afternoon.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

