Non profit, Thin Line Support, seeking new home base after their building was sold

By Megan Plotka
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thin Line Support is a Hazel Green-based non-profit organization that offers a wide variety of services to people in need. They offer anything from a warm meal to furnishing your whole home depending on the situation.

They start by offering help to first responders, but a first responder can refer them to a friend or neighbor in need.

Recently, they’ve helped out a few families in north Alabama. In Dekalb county, they helped deliver furniture and furnish one home that was burned. They also helped out Kylie Quimby in New Market. Her house was swept up in the New Market tornado. Thin Line gave the family medical equipment to help with her mom’s recovery. They say, when Kylie is able to find a new home, they’ll completely furnish that house.

They say they’ve helped people across 12 states.

“The thing about it is I was a first responder, my husband was a first responder, and when we hung up our uniform we figured out a way to help out our family, co-founder, Kathy Cooper said. We may be out there for weeks at a time doing rescue and recovery. By the time we got to where we can assess our own needs, everyone is gone. Red Cross is gone, Salvation Army, all of the churches, everybody was gone so we were left to fend for ourselves so we started Thin Line Support so no one has to fend for themselves.”

This is a group used to helping others. But now, they need help. They’re in the market for a new home base. The building they were staying in got sold.

They say all of their supplies are now spread out between 12 storage units across north Alabama.

They’re looking for someone else to donate a space to their organization.

“Because we’re a 501 then we can give them a tax receipt at the end of the year. That way they can still get their money even though they’re not getting any money. That way they’re helping us and we’re getting done what we need to get done. Then, we go from there”

For more information on how to help email 4911tls@gmail.com or call (256) 508-6150.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

