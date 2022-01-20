Deals
Meet ‘Too Tall’ Winston, the Harlem Globetrotter from Russellville

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, but before they hit the court there, one of the players stopped by TVL

A day in Huntsville hits home for one of the Harlem Globetrotters who grew up in the Tennessee Valley. ‘Too Tall’ Winston started playing basketball as a kid in Russellville. His talent and skill eventually landed him a spot as a four-year starter and the 2008 Player of the Year at Russellville High School.

Now that he plays for the Globetrotters, he also set the Guinness World Records title for the most bounced basketball figure-eight moves in one minute. He bounced 62 figure-eight moves in just 60 seconds!

He’ll be doing that trick and many others when he plays in Huntsville with the rest of the team on January 30th.

Want a chance to win tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters and see your kid become a Ball Kid at the big game? You can enter the Ball Kid contest sponsored by WAFF 48 by clicking here. Read the official contest rules on the page to register and test your luck!

