Madison police searching for scam suspects

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department is searching for two women suspected of scamming at Walmart in Madison.

According to the Madison Police Department, two women are suspected of scamming a cashier for gift cards and cash totaling more than $2000 at Walmart on Madison Boulevard. Anyone who can identify the women is asked to contact Detective Bryce Taets at 256-722-5679 or email bryce.taets@madisonal.gov.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

