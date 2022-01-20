Guns, drugs and money seized during traffic stop
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Several guns, drugs and money were seized by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit during a traffic stop last week.
According to MCSO, deputies with the Street Crimes Unit discovered five handguns, 5.6 pounds of marijuana, three large bottles of promethazine and more than $13,000 dollars of suspected drug proceeds during the stop on Ready Section Road.
Deputies say Diqune Taylor was arrested and charged for trafficking in marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.
