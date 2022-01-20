Deals
Guns, drugs and money seized during traffic stop

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Several guns, drugs and money were seized by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit during a traffic stop last week.

According to MCSO, deputies with the Street Crimes Unit discovered five handguns, 5.6 pounds of marijuana, three large bottles of promethazine and more than $13,000 dollars of suspected drug proceeds during the stop on Ready Section Road.

Drugs, guns and money seized during traffic stop
Drugs, guns and money seized during traffic stop(Madison County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say Diqune Taylor was arrested and charged for trafficking in marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.

Diqune Taylor
Diqune Taylor(Madison County Sheriff's Office)

