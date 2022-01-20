Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. National President dies following recent illness

Cheryl A. Hickmon
Cheryl A. Hickmon(Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National President and Chair of the National Board of Directors of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Cheryl A. Hickmon, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority posted a statement on their website and social media:

It is with great sorrow that Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. shares the passing of our beloved National President and Chair of the National Board of Directors, Cheryl A. Hickmon. President Hickmon transitioned peacefully on January 20, 2022 after a recent illness.

President Hickmon was a devoted member of Delta Sigma Theta since 1982 and served in various capacities at the chapter, region, and national level before being elected National President. She is remembered not only for her role as a leader but for being a colleague, friend, and most of all, sister.

The entire sisterhood of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated mourns the loss of President Hickmon. During this difficult time, we ask that you respect her family’s privacy and keep them in your prayers.

It is with great sorrow that Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. shares the passing of our beloved National President and...

Posted by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc on Thursday, January 20, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wave of patients with chronic diseases
Wave of patients with severe chronic diseases such as heart failure, stroke, diabetes
Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena
Police investigating homicide after two people found dead in Helena
Testing positive for COVID after testing negative
Why do people test negative and then positive for COVID-19?
Commissioners gave the green light to start moving utilities, near county roads.
Madison County Northern Bypass Construction Update
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Geneva Friday meeting with his Russian counterpart amid...
US: Russia, US on ‘clearer path’ to understanding on Ukraine
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Geneva Friday meeting with his Russian counterpart amid...
Blinken urges diplomacy, says response to aggression will be severe
One person sent to hospital after accident on Old Madison Pike
Person sent to the hospital after Madison accident
Bags of Lidl spinach are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.
Recall: Some bags of Lidl-brand frozen chopped spinach may pose listeria risk
Meat Loaf, whose "Bat Out Of Hell" album is one of the all time bestsellers, has died, family...
Meat Loaf, ‘Bat out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74