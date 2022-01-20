Deals
DeKalb County to receive weather stations from Baron Critical Weather Institute

By Stefante Randall
Jan. 19, 2022
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - To help increase public safety and track severe storms across the Tennessee Valley, a local nonprofit called the Baron Critical Weather Institute is implementing weather stations in our counties.

At any moment, pop-up tornadoes can appear without any warnings.

To help with receiving more accurate notification and issue out warnings through counties, the Baron Critical Weather Institute is building weather stations statewide to help EMA officials monitor storms.

DeKalb County will receive eight weather stations. The Baron Critical Weather Institute is paying for one weather station for each county that costs $2,500, according to DeKalb County EMA Director Anthony Clifton.

Clifton says it’s important because they are so far away on terrain.

“For example, the city of Fort Payne is almost hidden from Sand Mountain, so we can have a tornado drop down, and we won’t see just because the Mountain is blocking it,” said Clifton.

The weather stations will include a combination sensor and webcam located on a tower, with a panoramic view.

Clifton says not only will this provide accurate locations of the direction of the storms, but will serve as an added safety measure to protect EMA officials and residents.

“We’ve always had to depend on weather spotter people and put them in harm’s way, but now we are replacing that with upgraded technology and have it in real-time and feed it back to other weather stations,” said Clifton.

Clifton says they will begin installing weather stations next week.

