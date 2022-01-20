Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Crime Stoppers are asking for your help to find two accused thieves who used the “look over here, while I steal something over there” strategy to swipe a handful of expensive jewelry.

Police say a deceptive duo showed up at A to Z Pawn in Huntsville on Dec. 17. Investigators say, while the store clerk showed a woman some jewelry, a man started scooping up more than $7,000 dollars worth of gold rings from another tray, putting them inside his jacket pocket. They were last seen leaving the area in a white Nissan Altima.

Alexus Deshai Clader is wanted for theft by deception. He’s accused of opening bogus saving accounts at different banks and then swindling them out of money.

Officers say someone dropped a credit card while they were shopping, and they say Richard Denning Brooks picked it up. Brooks is now charged with identity theft.

Police say Charolette Riley Hafford pushed several hundred dollars worth of merchandise out of a side door at a local store. Hafford is charged with theft of property.

William Heath Congo needs to answer to a charge of theft by deception. Investigators say he used bogus checks from a closed account to illegally take money from a local bank.

Police want Torrance Zandrill Graham to turn himself in, on a drug charge, trafficking meth.

How does up to $1,000 sound? That could be your reality if you give police a tip that leads to the arrest of any of this week’s Valley’s Wanted. Just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

