COVID impacting construction at Journey Middle School

Journey Middle School expected to open in Fall 2022
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Construction on a new middle school in the City of Madison could potentially be delayed due to a significant supply chain and labor issues related to COVID-19.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols stated administrators have monitored the progress of the middle school since the groundbreaking. The transfer and waiver process for rising 7th and 8th grade Journey students has now been suspended until officials have a better understanding of the completion status.

“The student preference forms were sent home last week with rising 7th and 8th graders zoned for Journey for 2022-2023, said Superintendent Nichols. “Waivers were scheduled to be returned no later than January 21. This process is on hold until further notice.”

For more information regarding the possible delay in the construction at Journey Middle School, click here.

